The 18 best and weirdest music moments of 2018

Pulitzer Prize winner for music Kendrick Lamar, centre, with his award for his album Damn, at the 2018 awards luncheon in New York.

In a year of exquisite and powerful African-American expression, Kendrick Lamar won a prestigious prize, Janelle Monáe dazzled with 14 tracks and Childish Gambino shocked the world with a video. In Canada, an Indigenous music renaissance continued and a historic concert hall closed for an overhaul.

Stylistically, hip hop ruled, led by the international superstar Drake, who made Spotify his own MySpace playground.

All that, and we haven’t even gotten to Kanye West yet. What follows is a subjective list of the year’s best music, important happenings and quirky highlights.

This was the year Kendrick Lamar became a Pulitzer Prize winner, period. For his 2017 album, Damn., the platinum-selling hip-hop phenom became the first musician outside the fields of classical and jazz to receive the Pulitzer Prize in music since the awards expanded to music in 1943. The Pulitzer organization praised Damn. for its “vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism,” if not for its bangers and assertive punctuation.

Jeremy Dutcher’s Wolastoq-sung album translated to a Polaris Music Prize win. Century-old wax cylinder recordings from the Canadian Museum of History inspired Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, a fascinating debut album from the classically trained tenor and composer from New Brunswick’s Tobique First Nation. An Indigenous renaissance continued.

With her song Make Me Feel and her album Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe flew her freak flag in the best, funkiest ways. “It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender,” she sang on the empowering hit single to her brilliant Dirty Computer LP, “an emotional, sexual bender.” James Brown felt good; the dynamic Monáe felt better.

Massey Hall closed, amidst confetti and Lightfoot, with a promise to reopen better, brighter and with more bathrooms. On June 14, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy and others gave a celebratory farewell show to the country’s storied music hall, due for a major renovation. Later, after a Canada Day concert from the troubadour Gordon Lightfoot, the building’s big red doors were shut soundly, set to crack open again in the fall of 2020.

Jim Cuddy performs at the Massey Hall birthday party and send-off concert before it closed for a two-year renovation.

Drake’s year of unrelenting presence. His sprawling double album Scorpion received mixed reviews and a tour to support it was plagued by postponed shows. Otherwise, the former Degrassi actor Aubrey Drake Graham dominated. In a year in which he was named Spotify’s most streamed artist of all time, Drake scored seven Grammy nominations, led the National Basketball Association in courtside sweaters and basically went Beatlemania on the Billboard Top 10. All the while, his poetic missives to rapper rival Pusha T raised diss-track diplomacy to an art form.

Al Purdy, songs for and inspired by. For pure star power, it’s hard to beat The Al Purdy Soundtrack. Artists participating in the poet-saluting documentary Al Purdy Was Here included Bruce Cockburn, Margaret Atwood, Sarah Harmer and the late Leonard Cohen and Gord Downie.

Childish Gambino offered This Is America, a nightmarish opus, viral video and danceable anti-anthem. Directed by the Japanese-American filmmaker Hiro Murai, the provocative video to Donald Glover’s African gospel joy and trap-music menace referenced gun violence and triggered dozens of think pieces.

Kacey Musgrave’s Golden Hour was country music’s best 45 minutes. A mature, assured effort from an artist who wasn’t short when it came to those adjectives to begin with.

Taylor Swift stuck it to the man. For her album Bad Reputation, the country-crossover queen received one measly 2019 Grammy nomination (and it wasn’t in one of the top categories). Still, despite the head-scratching snub, the Shake it Off singer’s reputation was bolstered when it was revealed that her new contract with Universal Music Group stipulated that the label share its windfall from the eventual sale of its stake in Spotify with its (underpaid) musicians.

After Aretha Franklin died, the long-delayed documentary Amazing Grace saw the light of day. The world lost the Queen of Soul to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 on Aug. 16. Before the year was out, a documentary film of her glorious 1972 live gospel album Amazing Grace was screened in New York and Los Angeles, with a theatrical run set for early next year. The problem? Franklin, dissatisfied with the Sydney Pollack-directed project, had successively blocked its release while she was alive. The Franklin Estate’s decision to posthumously give the doc the go-ahead shows a lack of R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

A woman holds a program from Aretha Franklin's funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in August.

There goes rhymin’ Simon – forever. Though he famously sang that there were 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover, for Paul Simon, there was only one way to leave the touring life. The iconic singer-songwriter closed out his announced final tour with Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance, a career-spanning concert performed at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, N.Y., not far from where he grew up. The euphoric hometown show ended with The Sound of Silence.

Alessia Cara won the prize as Grammy’s best new artist. A dazzling beginning to the Ontario singer-songwriter’s career culminated in her clutching gold hardware at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Later in the year, the pop star released her second studio album, The Pains of Growing, a radio-ready work of insightful lyrics and empathetic R&B.

The lonesome power, maxed-out minimalism and exquisite eruptions of Mitski’s Be the Cowboy. For its meticulous presentation of spry strums, crystal-clear pop, casual charisma and clever lovelorn expressions, the latest album from the Japanese-American indie-rock It Girl won fans and charmed music critics.

Paul McCartney drove James Corden’s car and won the internet. The former Beatle finally did it in the road when he took part in the reoccurring Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. A jaunty Liverpool drive ended with a surprise pub gig – beep beep, mmm, beep beep, yeah!

Kanye West, we knew ye too well. The hip-hop icon released a solo album (Ye) and a duo record (Kids See Ghosts, with Kid Cudi), but it was his bizarre visit to the Oval Office that was off the charts. The best thing anyone can say about West’s strange soliloquy – on prison reform, the 13th Amendment and a MAGA hat that made him “feel like Superman” – is that the nearby President of the United States was stunned into silence.

Afie Jurvanen quietly, confidently and melodiously shook the world with his album Earthtones. Recording under the name Bahamas, the Toronto-based singer, songwriter and guitarist continued his discreet indie-rock ascent. A year that began with a performance at an open-air ice pond and another concert where audience members stood with him and his band on stage at Massey Hall ended with five shows at the Danforth Music Hall and a Grammy nomination for Earthtones engineer-producer Robbie Lackritz.

The Winnipeg New Music Festival gobsmacked us. Did Coachella have Philip Glass in residence as composer and performer, and present the world premiere of his String Quartet No. 8 with the JACK Quartet? Did Bonnaroo offer a platform for the projects of major Icelandic artists Sigur Ros, Hilmar Orn Hilmarsson, Bjork and late film composer Johann Johannsson? Did the Winnipeg Jets win the Stanley Cup? The answer to all those questions is “No.”

A controversial winter-season chestnut comes in from the cold. Following the lead of other broadcasters, CBC Radio deleted the holiday track Baby, It’s Cold Outside from its seasonal playlists, citing inappropriate lyrics. But after the move received a frosty reception, the CBC reinstated the 1944 duet. Now, it’s only a matter of time until climate-change skeptics begin using the song to refute global warming.​