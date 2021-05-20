The inside story of The Tragically Hip’s Saskadelphia, the band’s first new album since the death of Gord Downie

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Register
AdChoices

The inside story of The Tragically Hip’s Saskadelphia, the band’s first new album since the death of Gord Downie

Jonathan Dekel
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Over six tracks, Saskadelphia documents the raw energy, vitality and whip-shot execution that were the hallmarks of the Hip’s early 1990s output and live performances.

Handout

Rob Baker couldn’t believe his eyes. Yet, there it was in The New York Times. The Tragically Hip listed alongside Billie Holiday, Chuck Berry, John Coltrane and hundreds more, victims of a Universal Studios backlot fire a decade earlier that destroyed thousands of irreplaceable recordings. How had he, the band’s guitarist, not known about this?

A flurry of phone calls and frantic emails soon followed. And, while the Times report turned out to be false (the majority of the group’s master recordings had luckily been moved to Canada), the experience ultimately incited what drummer Johnny Fay now calls an “archaeological dig to discover who owns the Hip” – an exhaustive search that, two years later, has finally bore fruit in the form of Saskadelphia, the first new release by the group since the passing of its iconic lead singer, Gord Downie. It will be released starting midnight May 21.

The collection, which features recordings originally intended for the group’s landmark sophomore album, Road Apples, indulges in some revisionist history. In offering a heretofore unreleased snapshot of the Hip at the height of its sonic virility, Saskadelphia resurrects not only the original title of the album, rejected by the U.S. label for being “too Canadian,” but also unearths a clearer picture of the band’s original vision.

Story continues below advertisement

Moreover, for the band members, the journey of rediscovery represents something altogether more personal.

“We’ve been grieving Gord every day,” Fay says. “This gave us a chance to focus our energy on a single project again.”

He continues: “These songs are part of our legacy. If we don’t present now, before we’re all gone, it’s going to be somebody else’s task and we felt we have to be the ones to tell this story.”

Over six tracks, Saskadelphia documents the raw energy, vitality and whip-shot execution that were the hallmarks of the Hip’s early 1990s output and live performances. In step with the era, Baker’s nimble playing has a starring role, but it’s Downie’s full-throated swashbuckling vocals that steal the show. Bassist Gordon Sinclair recalls hearing Ouch and Not Necessary, the album’s riff-heavy opening tracks, for the first time in 30 years and feeling “emotions that are hard to put into words.”

”Hearing Gord’s voice really raw and really young – as a young man – it’s just really cool.”

For Sinclair, Saskadelphia’s six tracks are a snapshot of a band on fire. Recorded live off the floor in Daniel Lanois’s New Orleans mansion by Traveling Wilburys producer Don Smith, the propulsive, tourniquet-tight tracks reflect the intensity and unity born of the Tragically Hip’s never-ending tour schedule.

”We were young and dumb enough to be playing five, six nights a week. Burning it at both ends,” Sinclair recalls of the time leading up to the recording. “We were also learning how to write and play off each other. Gord in particular was really coming into his own – not only as a lyricist but as a journalist, kind of chronicling our travels.”

Story continues below advertisement

By the time the group arrived in New Orleans, the Hip informed Smith they had 20 tracks ready to go. Smith, in turn, attempted to capture lightning in a bottle.

Open this photo in gallery

Saskadelphia is indicative of a new, more legacy-minded era for the Tragically Hip.

Gordon Hawkins/Handout

”It was all music all the time,” Fay says. “We were just like Secretariat trying to come out of the starting gates on every track.”

Inspired by the “vibe, both of the mansion and the city,” Smith asked the group to “empty the cabinet,” recording every track in their arsenal and producing a glut of options. It is somewhat surprising that 30 years later so few of the tracks have survived, each with its own reason for initially landing on the cutting room floor.

“After we finish making a record we don’t go back to it,” Sinclair explains of the group’s process. “We never played the songs [after we recorded them] so they just sat there in a time capsule.”

By the time Baker contacted the rest of the group about their potentially vanished master recordings, most had written them off as lost to the annals of history. But with Road Apples celebrating a 30th anniversary this past February, Fay reached out to a friend of a friend who worked as a lawyer for Universal Music to try to track down the original recordings from the 1990 sessions.

Eventually, Fay’s dogged detective work led him to “several Iron Mountains throughout Toronto,” as well as “various vaults” throughout the U.S.

Assembling the reels, Fay found not only tracks he recalled recording with the intention of inclusion on the album – live staples such as Ouch, Not Necessary, Crack My Back Like a Whip and Just As Well – but also what the band believes is the only recording of one of their earliest originals, Reformed Baptist Blues.

“That predates even our first EP,” Sinclair says. “I honestly didn’t remember recording it.”

As exciting as discovering the tracks was, however, the group was disappointed that another of the album’s lost tracks, the emotionally tender Montreal, written in the wake of the École Polytechnique massacre of 1989 and told from the perspective of a mother identifying the body of her daughter, hadn’t been found. Despite the lack of original recording, the group decided to include it on Saskadelphia as a live version, performed in Montreal in 2000 on the anniversary of the shooting. In performance and posterity, it’s a fitting emotional apogee and an important addition to Downie’s canon as Canada’s unofficial poet laureate.

“Boy, does it ever encapsulate Gord’s advancement as a lyricist,” Sinclair says of the track’s inclusion. “He just captured the spirit of how we were all feeling.”

Story continues below advertisement

Viewed in the context of the group’s career, Saskadelphia is indicative of a new, more legacy-minded era for the Tragically Hip.

After a hiatus in which they declared they were retiring in name, the band, with the blessing of Downie’s brother Patrick, now consider themselves a going concern.

“We might not be a touring band anymore,” Sinclair says. “but this serves to reinforce that notion of ourselves still being a band. In fact, I think it’s brought us even closer together.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies