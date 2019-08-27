 Skip to main content

Music The Tragically Hip partners with SiriusXM to launch radio channel

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Fans of the Tragically Hip can listen their favourite hits on a new audio streaming channel dedicated to the band’s music and interviews.

SiriusXM Canada announced Tuesday that it’s partnered with iconic Canadian group to launch The Tragically Hip Radio.

The company says the channel will play curated music from the Tragically Hip’s full catalogue and rare live recordings from the band’s personal vault.

It says listeners can also hear archived interviews and solo work from members Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair and the late Gord Downie.

The surviving rockers are also set to host specialty shows from their storied Bathouse studio near Kingston, Ont., where the group has recorded since the early 1990s.

The channel, which is streaming online and on the SiriusXM app, will also feature artists who have been influenced by the band.

