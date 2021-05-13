The Tragically Hip to perform with Feist during 2021 Juno Awards

Open this photo in gallery Members of The Tragically Hip arrive on the red carpet for the movie Long Time Running, during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, on Sept. 13, 2017. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Tragically Hip will perform with singer-songwriter Feist during CBC’s broadcast of the Juno Awards next month.

Organizers of Canadian music’s biggest night say the performance will take place in Toronto.

The Tragically Hip say they’re “huge fans” of Feist and have known her for 20 years, noting they toured together in 1999. Feist says her time touring with the band was her “first big education.”

Junos organizers also say Rush band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will present the Tragically Hip with the 2021 Humanitarian Award at the June 6 show.

The honour recognizes outstanding Canadian artists whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond.

The Junos will be broadcast June 6 on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One and CBC Music and will stream globally on CBCmusic.ca/junos.

The annual music celebration was originally slated for mid-March in Toronto but moved to May 16, before being moved again to June. Ontario is currently under a stay-at-home order.

