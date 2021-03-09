The Weeknd picks up six Juno Award nods as he leads all nominees

Open this photo in gallery The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7, 2021. Mark LoMoglio/Getty Images

The Weeknd is leading this year’s Juno Award nominees.

The Toronto-raised singer, born Abel Tesfaye, picked up six nods in some of the top Junos categories.

Among them, he grabbed a single of the year nod for his chart-topping hit “Blinding Lights,” album of the year with “After Hours” and artist of the year.

He’s also nominated for contemporary R&B recording of the year and the fan choice award, which is voted on by viewers.

The Junos will broadcast from Toronto with a 50th anniversary awards show on May 16.

Other major contenders include Toronto pop songwriter JP Saxe, whose breakout duet “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels became a pandemic hit. He picked up five nominations.

Fellow five-time nominees this year are Jessie Reyez, once the Juno winner for breakthrough artist, and international pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Single of the year nominees include the Weeknd and JP Saxe’s tracks, as well as “Drink About Me” from Flat Lake, Alta. country singer Brett Kissel, and “Intentions” by Justin Bieber and Quavo. Rounding out the category is “Kissing Other People” by Oshawa, Ont.-raised singer and former “Nashville” TV star Lennon Stella.

