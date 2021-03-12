The Weeknd says he won’t allow his music to be submitted for Grammy consideration after being snubbed

Open this photo in gallery The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa. David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Whether it’s the Weeknd or Justin Bieber, some of Canada’s best-known musicians are having a fraught relationship with the Grammy Awards ahead of Sunday’s broadcast.

The Toronto R&B singer, born Abel Tesfaye, resurrected his beef with the Recording Academy this week, telling the New York Times that after being snubbed he’s vowed to “no longer allow” his label to submit his work for consideration.

Both his album After Hours and the single Blinding Lights were considered major contenders before he was left high and dry when the nominations were announced last November.

Bieber hasn’t quite spurned the Grammys, but he’s expressed his own displeasure with the process around his latest songs, which earned recognition in pop categories when he felt it was R&B music. Despite being the most-nominated Canadian this year, with four nods, Bieber isn’t booked to perform on the show and questions linger over whether he’ll even attend the smaller ceremony.