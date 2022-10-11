Baritone Elliott Madore and composer Dinuk Wijeratne at Toronto's Against the Grain Theatre.Handout

In 2020, with the performing arts world locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Against the Grain Theatre partnered with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to produce an online film that reached an international audience and received mainstream media coverage outside Canada.

Messiah/Complex, an ambitious adaptation of Handel’s beloved seasonal masterpiece, was described by The New York Times as a “Messiah for the multitudes, freed from history’s bonds.”

More than two years later, the tiny-but-mighty AtG attempts to navigate a post-lockdown world and determine its place in it. Does a company that initially made a name for itself by singing arias in pubs and touring a pocket-sized Puccini in offbeat venues across the country go back to in-person performances, or does it double down on a digital format that widened its reach considerably?

“I don’t think we have the answer, simply because a lot of our success during (lockdown) was very experimental,” says Robin Whiffen, executive director of the Toronto-based company, which was founded in 2008. “We were doing what we could with the resources that we had to provide work for the artists in our community.”

For AtG, finding the right balance between live performances and online content has proved challenging. While the company says Messiah/Complex increased its audience by 600 per cent, its other online content has not been anywhere near as successful. “Messiah/Complex is its own beast,” Whiffen says.

So, does one ride the unicorn, or put it out to pasture?

For the moment, AtG is not choosing one over the other. On Oct. 23, the company will premiere Identity: a Song Cycle. The 45-minute online film showcases five newly composed songs inspired by baritone Elliot Madore, who opened up on social media about his struggles with identity as a biracial person.

However, while Identity starts its life as a film, AtG recently received a $100,000 grant from the National Art Centre Creation Fund to transform it into a vehicle for live performances.

Over the 2020-21 winter, the 80-minute Messiah/Complex film drew more than 100,000 YouTube views and took in cash donations from 28 countries. Hoping to break even with its online lockdown pivot, the production turned a small profit. Moreover, the film exposed the company’s work to audiences outside Toronto.

This season, AtG has expanded its popular Opera Pub series from Toronto to Vancouver and Edmonton. Whiffen, who is based in Vancouver, received encouraging feedback at a recent pub show at the city’s La Fabrique St-George Winery.

“Many of the people who attended told me they didn’t know who Against the Grain was until they saw Messiah/Complex,” says Whiffen. “They were thrilled to see something from us live.”

During lockdown, many performing arts companies offered virtual productions. Necessity was the mother of invention, and now that child is being abandoned in some cases. Speaking during the live-music lockdown, former TSO chief executive officer Matthew Loden told The Globe and Mail that the country’s largest symphony would not be putting much of its resources into virtual programming once restrictions were lifted.

“We present big music to people who come together as a community to share it in the same room,” Loden said. “That’s what we do.”

Unlike the TSO and some other performing arts companies, AtG is committed to maintaining a virtual, cinematic presence. “What we do in the future might not be as popular as Messiah/Complex,” says AtG founder and artistic director Joel Ivany. “But that film showed us that you can reach a lot of people, and it indicated that we don’t have to go back to what people feel was working before the pandemic.”

Though Ivany is currently in Toronto directing the Canadian Opera Company’s upcoming production of Carmen, he no longer lives in the city. In addition to his leadership role with AtG, he is the director of opera at Alberta’s Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and is the recently-appointed artistic director at Edmonton Opera. He lives in the Alberta capital with his wife, the soprano Miriam Khalil, who teaches at the University of Alberta and is associate artistic director at AtG.

“For years, we were trying to establish a physical office in Toronto to get out of our living room in order to be more professional,” Ivany jokes. Now the AtG leadership teams meets weekly via Zoom. Its biggest production is a contemporary retelling of Béla Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle this spring at the Fleck Dance Theatre in Toronto, starring Canadian operatic stars Gerald Finley and Adrianne Pieczonka.

The decision on whether or not to offer a virtual presentation of the production has not been made. On the one hand, AtG gained a lot of valuable experience with Messiah/Complex. “To put all of that learning on the back burner would be a real shame,” Whiffen says.

On the other hand, despite the one-off success of Messiah/Complex, online content is not a proven revenue generator. Says Whiffen: “At the end of the day our livelihood is based on people who come to see our work in person.”