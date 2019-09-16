 Skip to main content

Music Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty wins Polaris prize for ’13th Floor’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty wins Polaris prize for ’13th Floor’

David Friend
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Haviah Mighty performs during the 2019 Polaris Music Prize in Toronto on Sept. 16, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Haviah Mighty has won the 2019 Polaris Music Prize for her album “13th Floor.”

The project was selected by an 11-member jury as the Canadian album of the year based on its artistic merit.

Haviah Mighty, a member of all-female Toronto hip-hop act The Sorority, uses her first full-length solo album “13th Floor” to reflect on being a woman of colour in today’s society, while finding positive inspiration in her family.

Story continues below advertisement

The Polaris prize is considered one of the country’s most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Jeremy Dutcher, Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.

The winner receives a $50,000 cash prize and heightened global awareness for their album.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter