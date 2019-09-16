Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty wins Polaris prize for ’13th Floor’

Open this photo in gallery Haviah Mighty performs during the 2019 Polaris Music Prize in Toronto on Sept. 16, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Haviah Mighty has won the 2019 Polaris Music Prize for her album “13th Floor.”

The project was selected by an 11-member jury as the Canadian album of the year based on its artistic merit.

Haviah Mighty, a member of all-female Toronto hip-hop act The Sorority, uses her first full-length solo album “13th Floor” to reflect on being a woman of colour in today’s society, while finding positive inspiration in her family.

Story continues below advertisement

The Polaris prize is considered one of the country’s most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Jeremy Dutcher, Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Kaytranada.

The winner receives a $50,000 cash prize and heightened global awareness for their album.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.