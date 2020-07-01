Toronto Symphony Orchestra brings the music to residents at Baycrest care facility

Open this photo in gallery Marlene Ruderman (left) and her husband Robert Ruderman watch a performance via video call by Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra violinist Joelle Crigger at the Terraces of Baycrest retirement home on June 6, 2020. Baycrest Centre

Reaching out to seniors who are isolated from their loved ones, the TSO is engaging residents of the city’s care facility, Baycrest, over video. Members of its Youth Orchestra such as Joelle Crigger perform a mix of classical and classics – some Bach or perhaps Tennessee Waltz – interspersed with casual chats. “Very enjoyable,” says Robert Ruderman, who lives in Terraces of Baycrest with his wife, Marlene. “And a good opportunity for the students to perform!”

