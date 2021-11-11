Massey Hall, closed for renovations since 2018, reopens Nov. 25 with a three-night residency by Gordon Lightfoot.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

As the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting live-music moratorium dragged on over the last year and a half, Toronto music fans dreamed of the blue-ribbon day when things would return as they were before. It’s not going to happen. The music venue landscape has changed radically since the lockdown, and, news flash, significantly for the better.

The city’s splashiest upgrade is the addition of gleaming new music club History, built and operated by concert promotion behemoth Live Nation Canada. Taking up some of the ground once occupied by Greenwood Raceway on Queen Street East, the 2,500-capacity venue boasts a marble façade, a mix of standing-room space on the floor and box-seating and theatre-style chairs on the mezzanine level, refillable water-bottle stations and multiple VIP areas.

The interior of History, a new concert venue in Toronto’s east end. Located on the former grounds of Greenwood Racetrack, the Live Nation venue will have a capacity of over 2000 and open for concerts this weekend.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

“It’s been a long road,” says Wayne Zronik, president of business operations for Live Nation Canada. “Construction was getting off the ground when the pandemic began. Then we were anxiously waiting on the ability to use it, and now here we are.”

The state-of-the art facility opened with a sold-out concert last weekend by the American band Bleachers, fronted by Jack Antonoff, who has produced albums for Lorde, St. Vincent, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

If the future of live music in Toronto is the new History, past history has been revived at Massey Hall, closed since 2018 for $184-million worth of renovations. The Victorian-era mainstay is now part of the Allied Music Centre, a facility which includes a new tower that holds a 500-capacity club on the fourth floor and a small theatre on the sixth floor. In the old building, the mainstage, which has hosted everyone from Enrico Caruso to Jack Dempsey to Gordon Lightfoot (on more than 165 occasions), is now officially known as the Allan Slaight Auditorium.

Other resurrections in the city include the long-awaited reopening of the storied El Mocambo (closed for a massive multimillion dollar overhaul for nearly seven years), the revitalization of the mid-19th century Wheatsheaf Tavern with a new focus on live shows, the emergence of the Axis Club (formerly the Mod Club), and a brand-new lounge in the space long occupied by the rock-and-blues parlour the Silver Dollar Room.

El Mocambo, a storied bar in downtown Toronto, was officially relaunched on Oct. 30 with a concert by Juno-winning Our Lady Peace.James Ramos/Courtesy of El Mocambo

Beside aesthetic restorations and additional restrooms, the biggest change to Massey’s main room is that a portion of the floor seats can now be removed to allow for general admission/standing room tickets in front of the stage. The adjustable configuration will enable the venue to attract artists and fans who prefer the energy and immediacy of on-their-feet audiences. Fixed theatre seating remains on the back half of the floor and on the balcony and gallery levels above.

When the floor seats are removed, Massey’s capacity increases to 2,800. With full floor seating, its capacity sits at 2,534 – almost the same as History. The venues will compete for concerts, but Massey’s Jesse Kumagai isn’t concerned.

“The character of the two rooms is incredibly different,” says Kumagai, president and chief executive officer of Massey and Roy Thomson Hall. “We still have 128 years of remarkable history, and that really informs the performances and people’s experiences.”

A trend in the live music business that emerged over the course of the pandemic is the advent of online streamed concerts. The El Mocambo, Massey Hall and the Axis Club are all newly hard-wired for sound and vision, as is History. “It’s complementary to the in-person experience,” says Massey’s Kumagai. “Nothing is going to replace the standing or sitting in a venue, but video allows us to reach audiences well outside the bricks and mortar of our spaces.”

Axis Club, formerly the Mod Club, recently reopened, with November seeing concerts by Johnny Orlando, Crown Lands and country-pop’s Lindsay Ell.Mustafa/AXIS

Even before the pandemic took hold, music clubs were thought to be in peril because of rising rents and insurance premiums. With the extra stress of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was feared that many venues in Toronto would not survive. With the help of government assistance, however, most of the rooms have made it through so far.

Concert schedules are filling up rapidly, particularly for 2022, thanks in large part to the rebooking of postponed shows and tours and the abolishment of previously imposed capacity limits. “The requests are coming in fast and heavy,” says Orin Bristol, general manager of the Axis Club.

Live Nation’s Zronik sees the same trend. “Coming out of the pandemic there has been a pent-up demand, and we’re definitely encouraged that people are buying tickets. We’re opening up at History with a string of sold-out shows.”

The idea behind Live Nation’s flagship 35,000-square-feet palace is to provide an arena-like experience in an intimate venue – as much for touring artists as for the audiences. Much of the luxury amenities (both front of house and backstage) were developed with the help of Toronto’s most famous musical son.

“We partnered with Drake, we collaborated with him,” says Zronik, referring to hip hop superstar. “He’s great at curating these things.”

Drake Underground, the basement venue at the Drake Hotel, has added a green room for its artists, thanks to new space created by the boutique hostelry’s new five-storey wing.The Drake Hotel

Drake is a bottle-service aficionado but has no formal training in design or architecture or food-and-beverage administration. His exact role with History remains unspecified; Live Nation would not comment on whether the rapper holds an ownership position in History.

Despite the recent boost in music rooms, the feeling among promoters and venue operators contacted by The Globe and Mail is that the market is not yet saturated. “Toronto is a world-class music city in terms of artistic output and the sheer concentration of people who make Toronto home.” says Kumagai. “The reality in this city is that there just aren’t enough venues. There’s always room for more.”

Toronto’s new (and improved) music venues

History: Live Nation expects to host 200 events annually at its new facility in the city’s Pleasantville neighbourhood. Upcoming concerts include two-night stands by July Talk, USS and Kaytranada.

Massey Hall: Closed for renovations since 2018, the beloved landmark reopens Nov. 25 with a three-night residency by Gordon Lightfoot.

4th Floor Club: The yet-to-be named 500-capacity room occupies the floor above the third and below the fifth in the Allied Music Centre’s gleaming new tower, which abuts the familiar red bricks of Massey Hall. Expected to open in January, 2022, the club will play a key role in Massey’s artist development program.

Axis Club: Formerly the Mod Club, the 618-capacity general-admission theatre in the heart of Little Italy recently reopened. November sees concerts by Johnny Orlando, Crown Lands and country-pop’s Lindsay Ell.

El Mocambo: The downtown club, which has hosted the Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello and other illustrious rock acts, was officially relaunched on Oct. 30 with a concert by Juno-winning Our Lady Peace. The signature neon palm tree signage shines anew.

The former Silver Dollar Room at College Street and Spadina Avenue was torn down and rebuilt to the original’s exact dimensions and design at the same location.Houssmax/Handout

The former Silver Dollar Room: The historic venue at College Street and Spadina Avenue was torn down and rebuilt to the original’s exact dimensions and design at the same location. Part of the Waverley residential building on the site of the old Waverly Hotel, the stylish lounge with the iconic Silver Dollar sign outside and resurrected wall art inside has yet to open.

Wheatsheaf Tavern: Toronto’s oldest bar had just reopened after renovations in March, 2020, when the pandemic struck. An eatery and sports bar during the day, the refurbished ‘Sheaf features live rock and roots music at night, programmed by Shawn Creamer, one-time co-owner of the Dakota Tavern.

Drake Underground: One of the city’s premier listening rooms, the basement venue at the Drake Hotel has added a green room for its artists, thanks to new space created by the boutique hostelry’s new five-storey wing, which get its official unveiling on Dec. 1.

The refurbished Wheatsheaf Tavern is an eatery and sports bar during the day, and features live rock and roots music at night.Paul Wright/The Wheatsheaf

Hugh’s Room Live: The long-running folk-music supper club closed because of rising rents in March, 2020. While its operators search for a new home, Hugh’s Room Live has partnered with the El Mocambo and the venue known as 3030 Dundas West (also its address) to present its shows.

Budweiser Stage: Live Nation recently announced its intention to convert its waterside amphitheatre into a year-around venue that would accommodate 20,000 fans for outdoor shows and 9,000 for indoor performances. Part of the Ontario’s government’s planned redevelopment of Ontario Place, the conversion isn’t expected to be completed until at least 2030.

