“The war in Ukraine is a threat to democracy, a threat to world peace and a threat of nuclear annihilation,” says pianist Clark Brian. “For people who can see it, it’s much more than one cause – everything is at stake.”

Brian owns and operates Aeolian Hall, a small performing arts centre in London, Ont., where a recent two-night concert headlined by Loreena McKennitt raised $72,000 for the Red Cross and those affected by the war in Ukraine. An internationally renowned world-music artist, McKennitt might rake in as much as $100,000 a night playing the Royal Albert Hall or a similar-sized venue. For the concerts at the 250-seat Aeolian, she waived her fee – a gesture typical of musicians who have rallied to support a cause that has generated an astonishing level of participation in Canada and around the world.

“I could have filled up five more nights with people who want to contribute,” says Brian. “These are musicians who are often underemployed to begin with, and then there’s two years of the COVID-19 pandemic on top of that.”

The surge in support for Ukraine has manifested in a variety of events, big and small. At the Opera House rock club in Toronto, a benefit featured soprano Measha Brueggergosman and Barenaked Ladies’ Jim Creeggan one week and Canadian klezmer-punk party band Lemon Bucket Orkestra the next. (The Orkestra’s Mark Marczyk has male relatives who are fighting in Ukraine and female family members who have fled the country.)

Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music recently joined music training organizations across North America in an online benefit for the people of Ukraine. Hosted by the Violin Channel, the concert gathered young artists from the Cleveland Institute of Music, Colburn School, Curtis Institute of Music, Manhattan School of Music, New England Conservatory, New World Symphony and San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

This week, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra mounts A Tribute to Ukraine, both in support of the people of Ukraine and in memory of the late Boris Brott. The Ukrainian-Canadian maestro was scheduled to conduct the performance, but was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton earlier this month.

It’s not just musicians donating their services. On April 28, at Toronto’s Meridian Hall, a United for Ukraine extravaganza will feature star ballerina Sonia Rodriguez, with principal dancers of the National Ballet of Canada also on hand. The event is co-presented by promoters TO Live and Attila Glatz Concert Productions. None of the participants will be paid, though they will be reimbursed for expenses.

The two-day Meridian Hall rental fee of $20,000 is being waived, which is the “least of our investment,” says Grant Ramsay, spokesman for TO Live, which operates the 3,191-seat room. Tickets range from $25 to $125 (plus fees), and there is an additional donation option. Net proceeds go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, a charitable body that develops and co-ordinates assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine.

“I’m optimistic that we can raise $100,000,” says Attila Glatz, who as a child experienced the 1956 uprising in Hungary, at the time under Russian occupation.

Live performances are also being used to draw attention to the Ukraine cause. Legendary rock guitarist David Gilmour, whose daughter-in-law is Ukrainian, recently reunited Pink Floyd with drummer Nick Mason to release the single Hey, Hey, Rise Up!. Made with the Kyiv group Boombox, it’s the first new Floyd recording in nearly three decades.

“This is the story of the moment, and you want to keep that story alive and do as much as you can to boost the morale of the people involved with it,” Gilmour told Rolling Stone magazine. “You want to keep it in the news and keep people’s consciences active on the topic.”

Brian agrees on the urgency and topicality – “It’s always easier if you do these things when the cause is in the news” – but cautions that the need for support won’t be going away any time soon.

“With all the refugees, there are long-term repercussions of this war,” he says. “This will be an ongoing issue for 50 years at least.”

A SAMPLE OF CANADIAN FUNDRAISERS FOR UKRAINE

United for Ukraine: Performers include violinist Vasyl Popadiuk, National Ballet of Canada dancers, the Kalyna Performing Arts Company, Indigenous dance company Red Sky Performance; and opera singers Lara Ciekiewicz, Natalya Gennadi and James McLennan. Proceeds go to Canada-Ukraine Foundation. April 28, Meridian Hall, Toronto.

BRAVO! Ukraine, We Believe in Your Glory!: More than 100 dancers are expected to participate in benefit presented by the Calgary-based Vykrutas Ukrainian Dance Society. Net proceeds will be directed to charities that “support the needs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” according to organizers. April 30, University Theatre, Calgary.

Ukraine Benefit Concert: The outdoor event takes place on the grounds of an experiential farm and corn maze. Performers from British Columbia’s Fraser Valley include singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop. Complimentary s’mores are included in the $50 ($500 to reserve a fire pit) ticket price. May 6, Greendale Acres, Chilliwack, B.C.

Children of Ukraine: Vasyl Popadiuk brings his five-piece Papa Duke band and what he describes as “gypsy violin” music to stages across Western Canada, with proceeds raised to be shared equally between the Regional Children’s Hospital in Luhansk, Ukraine and the Regional Orphanage in Sumy, Ukraine. May 10 to 20, with stops in Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

