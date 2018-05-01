Twenty-five years later, Liz Phair reflects on life after Exile in Guyville

Open this photo in gallery Liz Phair released her landmark debut, Exile in Guyville, in 1993.

It’s tough to name a musician whose long-traversing career has met more critical obstruction than Liz Phair. In 1993, Phair released her landmark debut, Exile in Guyville, a self-assured, feminist, shockingly lewd masterpiece of astute conclusions about the way people treat one another. Twenty-five years later, lyrics such as “weave my disgust into fame” (from Help Me, Mary) remain reliable psalms for those trucking through the aftermath of irreverence. By age 25, Phair, now 51, had gathered the sort of hard-fought perspicacity one is rewarded after surviving affliction, and clear-headedly channelled that into alimentative, intimidating reminders of her own power. Girls! Girls! Girls! and 6’1” are anthemic in their wisdom; Flower is genius in its jest. Critics, most of them male back then, drooled over Guyville – the work of a young woman who said what she wanted to say and took a bold stance against pandering.

Phair went on to release five more full-length albums and two EPs. None of them was nearly as revered, none of them what critics believed they were owed by an artist who supplied one of the most lauded records of an era still clung to.

Every notable music publication had exalted Exile in Guyville at the time of its release. And then critics defected, rarely citing the work itself in their damning reviews of Phair’s subsequent albums, more often projecting their own resentment that she’d outgrown a past self. That clever 25-year-old from Chicago had aged and changed. Critics – regardless of their gender – still paternalistically hold that against her.

Story continues below advertisement

Pitchfork called 2005’s Somebody’s Miracle “terrible,” accusing the record of being “perfectly content to get up every morning, go to work, come home, eat dinner, watch the news, have 10-minute missionary-position sex, and then fall asleep.” In a 2008 NPR segment, journalist Meghan O’Rourke said of Phair’s increasingly pop-leaning trajectory, “Liz Phair actually has a gift when she writes about, you know, sex and relationships with a real funny intelligence and a kind of bitterness that’s offset by romanticism. And it just seemed like this total mistake to abandon all of that idiosyncrasy in favour of, kind of, pitch-corrected pop music.” (In 2003, O’Rourke wrote in The New York Times that with Phair’s self-titled fourth LP, the singer had “committed an embarrassing form of career suicide.”)

Behind the scenes of Guyville’s strength, and Phair’s persona of sagacious grit, she herself was not doing well.

“When you’re young and you’re female, that’s when you’re in the thick of it,” Phair says. “That’s when people are trying to have sex with you all the time, when they think you’re vulnerable and that they can get away with it. You’re a soldier out there. … Young women are so powerful because they are speaking from the front lines.

“I wasn’t ready for the attention that I got,” she continues. “I didn’t know that was what I was going to get, even though I thought I wanted it. And that is so a young person’s problem. You have the capability to make these things happen and then they happen and the real-life effects are very different from what you imagined. That made me so unhappy. I didn’t feel like I was in control of anything. I felt like everything was happening to me. I couldn’t keep up with or get ahead of anything.”

Phair says it wasn’t until the era in which she began working on her third album, Whitechocolatespaceegg, that her “acute unhappiness” started to fade.

“There was a sense that there should have been more than one me,” she says. “There should have been another Liz Phair who could just stay over in Wicker Park and somehow always be 25. But I don’t know any musician who could do that. I wasn’t trying to brand myself in the first place, so to be stuck on one brand forever always felt challenging. Is Guyville special, and do I also wish that I could go back and make another one? I kinda do. But I wouldn’t trade it if I couldn’t time-travel and get right back out again.”

On Friday, Phair’s record label, Matador, released a 25th-anniversary reissue of Exile in Guyville. The box set, called Girly-Sound to Guyville, includes 38 home demo tracks recorded in 1991 under Phair’s former Girly-Sound moniker. The recordings, made in Phair’s bedroom with a four-track tape recorder and now properly restored and commercially available for the first time, are considered a legendary preface to her acclaimed debut.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Embarrassing as they are, in parts, I’ve always thought that [the Girly-Sound tapes] told an important part of the story of Guyville,” Phair says.

“Oh God, the voice. The voice!” she says with a laugh. “Like when I’m trying to play Clean/Never Said. It reminds me of Jim Carrey when he used to walk up to people and scream in their faces in this really annoying way. I can’t hear it. It makes me want to punch myself. I’m not sure Hello Sailor needed 15 verses. I think I could have done it in two. But the innocence and the playfulness, I think that is worth listening to. If people asked me to define myself, I could never pick one record. I would always pick the way I work creatively. That is where I hang my identity. Not on any one accomplishment, but on the approach.”

There is perhaps a sense of surrender in any active musician’s choice to reissue the album that put them on the map decades earlier, especially so in the case of Phair, whose subsequent work has yet to match the accolades that Guyville enjoyed. (She is currently working on a new album, though, so time will tell.) But the inclusion of the Girly-Sound tapes proves that Guyville was the fruition of a process, not a commodity salve for critics to spread upon their expectations of how a 25-year-old woman’s career should roll out to nurse them.

“I am still trying to chase something elusive,” Phair says, mindfully. “That unself-conscious freedom that Guyville gave me before anyone knew who I was, I’ve never been able to get that back. … But if I’d done four more Guyvilles, I don’t think it would have been what it is. I think it stands alone for a reason. I’ve always been a passionate artist. The me who wrote Exile in Guyville is still right there.”