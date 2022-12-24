Martin Fontaine will cap off his career as an Elvis impersonator on Dec. 31 at Quebec City's Capitol Theatre.Handout

Elvis Experience: The Final Act – Blue Christmas

“And now, the end is near. And so I face, the final curtain.” After years of impersonating Elvis Presley on stage, Martin Fontaine hangs up the sequined jumpsuits and puts away the sideburns. With a Blue Christmas version of his Vegas-in-the-seventies stage show, which includes 24 musicians and eight backup singers, Fontaine leaves the building, saying it clear and stating his case of which he is certain, he did it Elvis’s way. To Dec. 31, Capitol Theatre, Quebec City

Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical

From the left: Fisherman's Friends: The Musical cast Pete Gallagher, Dakota Starr, James Gaddas, Robert Duncan, Hadrian Delacey, Dan Buckley, Anton Stephans, Jason Langley have two performances at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre on Dec. 31.PAMELA RAITH/Handout

If sea shanties are your thing, your boat’s come in. This feel-good musical is inspired by the true story of Cornish fishermen who landed a record deal by singing close-harmony work songs built for swabbing decks. The North American premiere production with the original British cast is neither slick nor inventive, instead letting the story and communal music put the wind in its sails. To Jan. 15 (2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 31), Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto

Fisherman’s Friends stage musical rides a weird wave of sea shanty popularity

Burton Cummings

Burton Cummings will celebrate his 75th birthday with a performance at Winnipeg's Burton Cummings Theatre on Dec. 28 and 31.JEFF MCINTOSH/The Canadian Press

Seventy-five candles will be blown out at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, where fire codes will be relaxed when the namesake hometown singer celebrates a landmark birthday. Expect a career survey of hits, from Guess Who classics to familiar solo material. A New Year’s Eve show from the Stand Tall star is preceded by an unplugged concert three days earlier. Dec. 28 and 31, Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg

New Year’s Eve at Grand Parade

Rocker JJ Wilde, pictured, and Devon Cole will ring in New Years Eve with a concert at the Grand Parade Square in Halifax.Handout

The show is for an all-ages audience, but firebrand headlining rocker JJ Wilde is something other than kids’ stuff. Wilde burst onto the scene with her gutsy album, Ruthless. It earned her Rock Album of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards, making her the first woman to achieve that feat since Alanis Morissette in 1996. Also on the bill is Devon Cole, a TikTok revelation known for her feminist update on Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines hit. Dec. 31, Grand Parade Square, Halifax

Come From Away

Tony-winning musical Come Far Away will run from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8 at Southam Hall in Ottawa, with two performances on Dec. 31.Cylla von Tiedemann/Mirvish

Hailed by The New York Times as a “Canadian embrace on a grim day,” the Tony-winner musical from Irene Sankoff and David Hein melodiously tells the story of the thousands of airline passengers rerouted to the homey Newfoundland town of Gander after 9/11. A touring production of the fiddle-happy celebration of Canadian hospitality stops in Ottawa and Montreal before heading back to the United States. It is as upbeat a way as any to ring out 2022. Dec. 27 to Jan. 8 (two shows, Dec. 31), Southam Hall, Ottawa

The Sadies

The Sadies will perform at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern on Dec. 30 and 31.Chris Colohan/Handout

The group’s Colder Streams album landed on numerous best-of-year lists, but 2022 was tragic for the Sadies. Singer-guitarist Dallas Good, sibling to co-frontman Travis Good and son and nephew of the founding members of the Canadian country group the Good Brothers, died on Feb. 17, not long after a coronary illness was discovered. The Sadies have always presented their bluegrass-influenced psychedelic rock fiercely and stoically. Now, carrying on without its most visible member, the band’s air of perseverance is intensified. Dec. 30 and 31, Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto