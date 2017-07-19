Marching up to the release of her debut album Mass Manipulation on Aug. 4, Isabelle Rezazadeh (who works professionally as Rezz) is dropping a track at the end of every work week. This Friday, Toronto fans get a bonus when, in addition to putting out a new cut digitally, the electronic dance music phenom shows up in the analog flesh.

She’s part of a show at the Rebel club headlined by the Canadian EDM superhero, deadmau5 (a.k.a. Joel Zimmerman). He’s celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his record label mau5trap, to which Rezazadeh is signed.

The latest single from the 22-year-old DJ-producer is Diluted Brains, a cut that is not as cheery or breezy as the title would indicate. It is the kind of lean, rumbling, menacing and enigmatic techno fare for which Rezazadeh is known.

Like deadmau5, Rezazadeh hails from Niagara Falls, Ont. And while some will compare her work to that of her hometown mentor’s, deadmau5 himself would take exception to that. “I’m eternally grateful that you’re doing your own thing,” the mouse-headed megastar recently tweeted to Rezazadeh. “That’s why you’re a winner in my book… Too many tail riders.”

The mouse has spoken: The Rezz is not history. She is the new and the now.

Rezz and deadmau5 (with BlackGummy, Matt Lange, Attlas and Monstergetdown) perform July 21, 10 p.m. $35 to $75. Rebel, 11 Polson St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Report Typo/Error