Carrie Underwood left with more than 40 stitches after injuring face in fall

In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NASHVILLE
The Associated Press
Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."

She says that she is grateful the injuries weren't much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November accident. She also cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she's ready to be seen on camera again.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood also says she'll be in the studio next week.

