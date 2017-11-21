Crooner Michael Buble to host 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver

Canadian crooner Michael Buble says he feels privileged to be hosting the 2018 Juno Awards, a music industry gala he describes as "my happy place."

The British Columbia native had been tapped to lead the music awards show last year before he bowed out when his son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer.

"It's been a rough year, for not just me. I'm sure it's been a rough year for a lot of people," Buble said, speaking at a Junos event in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

"The fact is, in troubled times we get to have one night to really, really celebrate Canadian music and all of these beautiful things. I thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to handle that again."

The 2018 Juno Awards will be staged at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 25.

This is the fourth time the event has been held in Vancouver.

Singer Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters stepped in to host last year's Junos in Ottawa after Buble cancelled.

Buble, who was born in Burnaby, B.C., announced earlier this month he was getting back to work next year, with events booked in Dublin and London in July 2018.

He and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, had said last year they would put their careers on hold while their oldest child received treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which runs the Junos, announced earlier this year it is reinstating the comedy album of the year category after a 33-year hiatus.

Story continues below advertisement