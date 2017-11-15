David Fallis steps down as Toronto Consort artistic director

David Fallis, who talks softly and carries a normal-sized conductor's stick, will step down as artistic director of the Toronto Consort, an important Canadian chamber group specializing in the music of the Middle Ages and Renaissance.

The mild-mannered Fallis, also the music director for Canada's leading period opera company, Opera Atelier, will step down from the Toronto Consort helm after the 2017-18 season, ending a 27-year tenure.

The group's 45th season kicks off with a celebration of music from the courts of Renaissance Europe. The program of songs, dances, fantasias and madrigals is presented Nov. 17 and 18 at Trinity-St. Paul's Centre, with an appearance from the dancers of the School of Atelier Ballet.