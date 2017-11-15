Drake praised for warning fan to stop touching women at Sydney performance

Drake is being praised after issuing a stern warning to a fan to stop touching women at a performance in Australia this week.
In a video making the rounds on social media, the Toronto hip-hop star is seen briefly stopping an intimate performance of his hit "Know Yourself" at an after-party in Sydney.
He then issues an expletive-laden warning to the fan to "stop touching girls," and says he's prepared to go into the crowd to deal with the situation himself.
"I'm not playing with you," says Drake, wearing a hoodie and sweatpants, to deafening cheers from the audience.
Many Drake fans took to social media to praise the move, which comes as sexual harassment and assault allegations in Hollywood and beyond dominate the headlines.
The Grammy Award winner is on his "Boy Meets World" tour.
