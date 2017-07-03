Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs on stage in Toronto. (Arthur Mola/AP)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Canadian rap artist Drake has made a surprise appearance at a free Toronto concert.

Drake took the stage at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday night as part of the city’s Canada 150 celebrations.

During the concert, the Toronto singer celebrated the country’s Indigenous people and their land.

Nathan Phillips Square has held concerts and fireworks every night since Friday for the Canada Day celebrations.

Monday is the last night for the shows with Canadian rapper Belly headlining the finale at 10 p.m.

