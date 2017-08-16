Robert Yancy, the only child of singer Natalie Cole and grandson of crooner Nat King Cole, has died. He was 39.

Mr. Yancy was found dead Monday night at his home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles after authorities were contacted to make a welfare check. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said on Tuesday that his death was reported as due to natural causes but the official cause must await an autopsy.

Mr. Yancy’s aunt, Timolin Cole Augustus, told the Associated Press, “It appears to be a sudden heart attack.”

Natalie Cole was 65 when she died Dec. 31, 2015, of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which led to heart failure. Mr. Yancy, whose father was the first of Ms. Cole’s three husbands, was a drummer who played in his mother’s touring band and performed at her funeral in January 2016.

“We are just numb,” Ms. Cole Augustus said. “The only consolation is that he’s with the person he loved the most.”

Mr. Yancy’s father, Marvin, died of a heart attack at the age of 34 in 1985, when the younger Mr. Yancy was 7. Ms. Cole Augustus said by phone from her Florida home that Mr. Yancy was “completely torn apart” upon his mother’s death, but had since rebounded and was performing again.

“He was in a happy place. He was feeling good,” she said. “We were looking forward to celebrating his 40th birthday.”

Mr. Yancy, who went by Robbie, and his mother shared a strong Baptist faith and were regular churchgoers.

“What a woman,” Mr. Yancy told mourners at Ms. Cole’s funeral. “She taught me how to love. She had my back every time when I needed it. The greatest gift she ever gave me was Jesus. I cannot wait until that day that I see you again.”

Born Robert Adam Yancy on Oct. 14, 1977, he never married. He leaves Ms. Cole’s twin sisters, Timolin and Casey Cole Hooker, and five cousins.

