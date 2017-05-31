Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on May 26, 2017 announced his solo debut with a concert in his native Manchester to support families affected by the deadly suicide attack at the city's arena. (ANDREW COWIE/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON — Reuters

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher paid homage to the victims of a suicide bombing in his home town, telling the crowd “Manchester I love you” on a stage lit up by 22 candles, British media reported.

Britain’s worst militant attack in 12 years targetted an Ariana Grande pop concert in the northern English city last week.

Liam Gallagher honours Manchester bombing victims at concert (Reuters)

Gallagher ended his first solo concert on Tuesday with an acapella version of “Live Forever”, one of the biggest hits of the 90s group he fronted alongside brother Noel.

Gallagher will donate the proceeds from the performance to a fund supporting the victims and applauded when the crowd chanted “Stand up for the 22.”

“In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family’s involved LG x” he tweeted after the attack.

Grande will return to Manchester on Sunday to headline a star-studded concert, including Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, to benefit victims.

