How Iskwé, Serena Ryder and other women are changing the Canadian music industry

Serena Ryder can always tell when she’s playing a music festival with women on staff. “They put garbage bins in the bathrooms!” she says, laughing. “It’s one of the many little things than men don’t think about.”

The Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter of “Stompa” and “What I Wouldn’t Do” has toured extensively since her teens, and has seen a lot of changes in the industry in the last three years.

“The thing I find completely different right now is that there is much more of a sense of community,” she says. “When I started touring, it felt like being a woman in rock was me against the world. My survival strategy was becoming one of the boys. I was really good at drinking. I felt like I had to be strong all the time and never show my emotions. It’s only when I started having more relationships with other women my age in the art community, my life got much better.”

One of Ryder’s longtime female allies is her manager, Sandy Pandya, whom she describes as “a warrior queen, so powerful and yet so empathetic.” The two women have been working together for 15 years, and are about to embark on another new project: an artist collective called Art House.

“We bought this building together in the west end of Toronto,” explains Ryder. “To bring as many artists — painters, storytellers, musicians — into a space where they can create with people who’ve been doing it a long time that can give them short cuts around the bullshit. I can’t wait to see everybody flourish.”

Art House will feature a recording studio in the backyard, where Ryder will record her next album. Last month, her breakthrough 2006 record If Your Memory Serves You Well was reissued on vinyl and she’s gearing up for summer festival season – with female-friendly bathrooms included.

“I feel blessed to have been born in the skin I’m in,” she says. “Being a woman in a growing community of strong women gives me a strength and balance that I’m so grateful for.”