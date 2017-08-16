Jackson Browne, it was announced late last week, will be the recipient of the Peace and Justice Activism Award, presented annually during the Toronto International Film Festival by Artists for Peace and Justice, a non-profit organization founded in 2009 by the Canadian film director Paul Haggis.

The honour acknowledges a lifetime of charity and activism from the singer-songwriter whose first hit Doctor My Eyes in 1972 included the line “I have done all that I could to see the evil and the good without hiding” and who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Bruce Springsteen in 2004.

Last week, Browne played a benefit for Detroit’s Redford Theatre. Three days later, he performed in Chicago at a fundraiser for the anti-war group Veterans for Peace. His Peace and Justice Activism Award will be presented at a star-studded gala on Sept. 10, held at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Brad Wheeler

