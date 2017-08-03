Justin Bieber says he cancelled the final 14 dates on his Purpose World Tour because he wants his career to be “sustainable.”

The Stratford, Ont.-native posted a message to his fans on Instagram on Wednesday night, saying the long world tour had made him appreciate his career and encouraged him to protect it from being derailed.

It was first announced last week that the remainder of Bieber’s tour was being scrapped “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Bieber had been on tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows on six continents.

The Grammy winner’s upcoming concerts included two shows in Toronto in September and several others in the United States.

The pop star was then supposed to wrap the tour in Asia.

“I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling,” Bieber said in his lengthy statement.

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.

“This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!”

