Man arrested in connection with bomb threat that cancelled Roots’ SXSW show

Austin Police arrested a man late Saturday in connection with a bomb threat that caused the cancellation of the Roots' show at South by Southwest conference.

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, allegedly e-mailed Live Nation Music on Saturday afternoon saying there was a bomb planted at the Fair Market venue, according to a police statement. The officers searched the venue and "no threat was found," but Bud Light, the show's sponsor, decided to cancel the event in the interest of audience safety, although the announcement was not made until the show was scheduled to begin and a large crowd had gathered.

According to the statement, police were "able to identify and locate the suspect believed to be tied to this threat and at 11:08 p.m. a warrant was signed" for Ingram's arrest, which took place just seven minutes later. He was taken into custody on third-degree felony charges of making a terroristic threat.

"There are no indications of any broader security concerns for any activities relating to this incident," the report adds.

In a series of tweets Saturday night that were deleted within 20 minutes, Roots drummer Questlove wrote that the cancellation was due to a "severe emergency." "Uh, welp can't say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight," he wrote. "Tonight's show has been cancelled. They'll make official announcement but I'd rather save y'all the trouble of waiting in line."

The Roots were scheduled to appear with Ludacris, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody, Dermot Kennedy and Tank and the Bangas.