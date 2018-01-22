 Skip to main content

Neil Diamond retires from touring, says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

This Feb. 11, 2017, file photo shows Neil Diamond performing at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK
The Associated Press

Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Days shy of his 77th birthday, the rock legend is cancelling his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand for March. He was on his 50th anniversary tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer offered his "sincerest apologies" to those who planned to go to his shows and says he plans to still write, record and work on other projects "for a long time to come."

Diamond's numerous hits include "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Love on the Rocks" and "Hello Again."

Diamond turns 77 on Wednesday and will get the lifetime achievement award at Sunday's Grammy awards.

