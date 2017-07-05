From the small-is-big/quiet-is-loud school comes the musician who calls himself Mappe Of, a disciple of the precise, otherwordly kind of avant-folk music we know from Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes. “I’d like the music to be grounded in reality while simultaneously feel like it’s from somewhere else,” the young Canadian says, in a news release.

He’s in the Massey Hall promotional pipeline of up-and-coming artists and will appear at a showcase at the Drake Underground on Aug. 2. His debut album is A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone, set for a July 28 release on Paper Bag Records. Not on the LP is Mappe Of’s lush, delicate cover of Feist’s Pleasure.

“Feist put forth this universal idea of pleasure in a simultaneously delicate and brazen way,” he recently explained. “Somehow I ended up in this much darker, hedonistic version of pleasure, the side that people keep close to their chest.”

Keeping things close to his chest, creating serene and slightly strange mysteries. That’s what this cat’s about.

Mappe Of plays the Drake Underground, Aug. 2nd, 8 p.m. $15 (on sale July 7, 10 a.m.). 1150 Queen St. W., 416-872-4255 or masseyhall.com

