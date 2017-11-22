Paper Bag Records launches vintage Canadian vinyl offerings

In late 2014, Paper Bag Records founder Trevor Larocque opened up a self-descriptive record store (The Tiny Record Shop) in Toronto's east end. Now, he's creating product for the store, via a new vinyl-only label imprint, Paper Bag Vintage. The purpose is to reissue Canadian indie albums that have been out of print or have never been released on vinyl before.

It's becoming apparent that the excitement over vinyl records isn't a passing fad. Fans of the ancient analog sound-storage form known as "LPs" have an almost religious devotion to the medium. And they have their preacher: Jack White, the former White Stripes guitarist who was a keynote speaker for the recent Making Vinyl conference in his home town of Detroit, where earlier this year he founded Third Man Pressing, a new record plant with brand-new presses. "Vinyl in the music world is one of the most reverential ways that you can experience this music," White explained at the conference. "It's very hard to pause vinyl … vinyl is dropping the needle, sitting down and paying attention."

Initial Paper Bag Vintage offerings include albums by Art Bergmann, the Acorn and Tokyo Police Club, with box sets celebrating the Dears and Great Lake Swimmers also available. The goal is to develop a Canadian archival label in the much-loved retro vein of Numero Group or Light In The Attic Records.