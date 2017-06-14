He calls himself Nineteen85, but the producer Paul Jefferies is making a name for himself in the here and now. The hit-making maestro behind Drake’s monster tunes Hotline Bling, One Dance and Too Good, the native of Scarborough, Ont. – yes, born in 1985 – will be honoured as the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year when the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada throws its red-carpet gala at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto on June 19. Other honourees include Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, the songwriting duo responsible for U.S. chart-toppers Run to You and Somebody, along with the classic Cancon touchstone Summer of ‘69. Andy Kim, who co-wrote the lovable Archies hit Sugar, Sugar in 1969, is to receive the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BWheelerglobeon Twitter: