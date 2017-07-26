Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

From the Small World Music Society comes Polyphonic Ground, a strength-in-numbers initiative involving a dozen local small to medium-sized music presenters, with a mission to make Toronto a “global music city.” (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
From the Small World Music Society comes Polyphonic Ground, a strength-in-numbers initiative involving a dozen local small to medium-sized music presenters, with a mission to make Toronto a “global music city” by providing points of connection for artists and audiences, strengthen industry practices and be a united voice to government and music-business stakeholders.

The 12 organizations (including Ashkenaz Foundation, Lula Music and Arts Centre, Music Africa and the Small World Music Society) will join forces to offer a series of ethnically diverse double-bill concerts on the second Thursday of every month at Revival Bar, at 783 College Street, beginning Sept. 14.

