We know from her biography that at the age of five, the songstress Sarah Jane Scouten would sit at the family dining-room table and sing Willie P. Bennett’s Lace and Pretty Flowers and that she now lives with two cats named after Cajun musicians. Presumably a lot of life by the Toronto-based Scouten has been lived in between. “If you were the king of Poland, I’d be the consort of the damned,” she sings, high and bittersweet, on her new album When The Bloom Falls From the Rose. “Because these hard-won truths and petty lies, they make me what I am.”

The album is a country-music affair, with a leaning toward rootsy arrangements rather than anything near a blander, commercial kind of sound. Released on Vancouver’s Light Organ Records and produced by Andre Wahl (Hawksley Workman, Jill Barber), When The Bloom Falls From the Rose scoots and swings and waltzes and weeps, with songs sung in a down-home Dolly Parton-style.

Included among the agreeable Scouten originals are two traditional Western Canadian songs, discovered in university archives and dusted off with care. Her own material, however, is not inspired by libraries but by reference material of her own making. “The more you try to make me good,” she asserts on the spicy number Paul, “the more that I’ll do bad.” Duly noted.

Sarah Jane Scouten plays the Dakota Tavern, June 29, 10 p.m., $15. 249 Ossington Ave., 416-850-4579 or thedakotatavern.com.

Report Typo/Error