On the humid jungle-jangle of The World Laughs, the inviting She-Devils’s vocalist Audrey Ann Boucher tells us in the most dreamy and friendly way that she wants to get inside of us and control the way we move – to inject us with “stranger things.” Mission accomplished. The Montreal duo of Kyle Jukka and Boucher knows that when you groove, the world grooves with you. On its debut self-titled LP, the things the listener is injected with are hip, elusively retro and demurely but infectiously rhythmic.

She-Devils makes a visual, colourful sort of light, romantic rock, with influences that range from Madonna to T-Rex and from Iggy Pop to 1960s yé-yé pop. Loops and sampling are also a part of its intriguing game.

“I’ve always seen music from the perspective of an artist or music lover rather than that of a musician,” singer Boucher explained in press release. “When I sing over a loop, I don’t feel like I'm in control of what I do.”

She is, though, and so is She-Devils. Its music is a stylish amusement park; we are invited for its excellent ride.

She-Devils plays June 2, 9 p.m. $10 to $12. Baby G, 1608 Dundas St. W., ticketfly.com.

