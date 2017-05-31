Take another bow please, Peter Oundjian. It was announced this week that the highly honoured departing music director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra is to be named conductor emeritus upon completion of his tenure at the end of the 2017/18 season.

By then, Oundjian will have served in the role of TSO director for 14 seasons, the second-longest stint in the symphony’s history, surpassed only by Sir Ernest MacMillan, who was at the helm for 25 seasons.

Beginning with the 2019/20 season, Oundjian will return to Roy Thomson Hall for a number of annual engagements, conducting the TSO as part of the flagship Masterworks series. As for the matter of his replacement, the confidential search for the new maestro continues. Oundjian has time left before he passes on the baton.

