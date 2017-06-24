In the locust wind, comes a rattle and hum, about something the band has already done. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, U2’s Bono spoke about the Irish anthemists’ current Joshua Tree Tour 2017 and the challenges that came with celebrating an album made three decades ago. “It’s so not us to throw ourselves a birthday party,” he said, three shows into the time-warp expedition. “We didn’t know if we could pull off a tour that honours The Joshua Tree without it being nostalgic. That’s an oxymoron.”

Now deep into the schedule that kicked off at Vancouver’s BC Place May 12th, U2 arrived at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday, back into the arms of Canada. The Joshua Tree, a groundbreaking album commercially and sonically for the band, was partly personal, but also a reaction to Ronald Reagan and a divided America. And now things in many political ways have come full circle with the demagogue Donald Trump.

The actual tree, part of the album’s artwork photographed by Anton Corbijn in the Mojave desert (presumably in or around Joshua Tree, Ca.), no longer stands. But there it was as the backdrop on stage at Rogers Centre, poetically and defiantly towering again. Was this 1987? Or is it 2017? U2, with a riveting, artful spectacle of sound, vision and sentimentality, kept an audience guessing.

During U2’s original tour to support The Joshua Tree, the band played Toronto’s Exhibition Stadium, an austere, makeshift ballpark. For this tour, the band plays a modern facility with a retractable roof that retracts just before the concert begins, revealing drearily overcast (not blood-red) skies. It is 2017.

The concert begins with the rat-a-tat drumming of Sunday Bloody Sunday and the rumbling New Year’s Day, both emotional and outraged political songs from another era. Bono mentions the tragedies of Manchester and Alexandria, Va. He’s still “so sick of it.” Nothing changes on New Year’s Day though. It may as well be 1987.

Leonard Cohen gets a shout-out during Bad (which includes snippets of Suzanne and Hallelujah). Later, Bono tells a story about Cohen wanting to celebrate his 80th birthday with one cigarette. Cell phones, not cigarette lighters, are held aloft during Bad. Bono sings “Let it go.” Cohen died seven months ago.

The crowd oh-oh-oh-oh’s on Pride (in the Name of Love), and that kind of stadium-size chant-along is reprised again and again and again throughout the concert. It never gets old. (Yes it does.)

A cup of “organic lager” costs $12.25. It is so 2017.

Beginning with Where the Streets Have No Name and ending with Mothers of the Disappeared, the full Joshua Tree LP is performed, front to back. The record still sounds glorious. Everything is the same (except for the singer’s long-gone mullet).

The version of Red Hill Mining Town (never played live before this tour) is updated with the brass of the video-projected Salvation Army Band, shown on the panoramic screen at the back of the stage. The song concerns a 1984 coalminers strike. “We scorch the earth,” Bono sings, “set fire to the sky.” The new American President now promises a coal comeback. Dust off the soot; leave no past behind.

Is that Drakkar Noir I smell? Bono still hasn’t found what he’s looking for. He’s not lost, though. He’s just a man who cannot be satisfied. He’s an urger (“We need more of you and we need more from you”), he’s a country preacher in an old hat, he’s a bad harmonica player, he’s an activist (“We don’t agonize, we organize”), he’s a Dubliner and he’s a shameless grandstander (singing O Canada) and sliver-tongued charmer. He is 57 years old, and he is not going to change for you.

A black-and-white film clip from an old TV western involves a con man named Trump and a protective wall and fearful townspeople. One gutsy cowboy says “You’re a liar, Trump.” It is 1887, it is 1917, it is 1987, it is 2017, ad infinitum.

Joshua Tree sold more than 20 million copies. U2 slipped its last album, Songs of Innocence, into people’s iTunes libraries. The band plays no songs from that release. Like 2014 never happened.

“Let’s step into the future,” Bono announces after The Joshua Tree run-through. Beautiful Day, Elevation, Vertigo, Ultraviolet (Light My Way) and One all have a remixed or otherwise re-jigged quality, as compared to their recorded versions. Welcome back to 2017 (or as close to it as possible).

Bono tells Edge to bring out his Gibson Explorer guitar for the show-ending I Will Follow, from the debut album Boy. “He’s had it since he was 16 years old, and he still can’t tune it,” Bono quipped. And old joke, among a band that recorded its first album in 1980. A crowd hops with all the leg they have left. We’re only as old as whatever age a song makes us feel.

