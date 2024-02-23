Fans brave thunderstorms at Taylor Swift's Sydney show
Over 80,000 fans braved thunderstorms on Feb. 23 to see Taylor Swift perform her first Sydney concert of her Eras Tour. 'I don’t care if I get struck by lightning, I’m just happy to be here,' said attendee Lizzie Robinson, while British fan Emily Parker said 'everyone’s so excited despite the weather.'
Reuters
