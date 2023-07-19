Music label uses AI for song versions in different languages
South Korea’s largest music label HYBE, which manages hit boy band BTS, is using AI to record songs in different languages. While the process currently takes weeks or months to complete, HYBE says it could one day serve a wider range of purposes, including real-time translation.
