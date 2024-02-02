Three million sound recordings seek new home
One of the world's largest collections of popular music has been housed in a former pig barn in rural New York state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But difficulty obtaining permits linked to zoning issues means the Archive of Contemporary Music is looking for a new home.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos