Do we call this a pilot program? On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory launched YYZ Live, a new live-music showcase at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Produced by the airport and the City of Toronto, YYZ Live will present 150 free music performances in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday at two locations at Pearson, from June 26 to September 15.

“YYZ Live supports and showcases Toronto artists while enhancing Toronto’s image and reputation as a music city to visitors and residents,” Tory said. Coming performers include the Madagascar-born guitarist Donné Roberts (on July 3) and the well-read roots-rock band The Young Novelists (July 5). The showcases happen daily in Terminal 1 (international arrivals) at 7 p.m., and at the Terminal Link train platform, at 8 p.m.

Marking a departure from airport Muzak, the program ensures that local music acts are the first thing many travellers will experience upon arriving to the city.

