Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Passengers line up at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 7, 2014. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Passengers line up at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 7, 2014. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Applause, please

YYZ Live marks a departure from airport Muzak at Pearson Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Do we call this a pilot program? On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory launched YYZ Live, a new live-music showcase at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Produced by the airport and the City of Toronto, YYZ Live will present 150 free music performances in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday at two locations at Pearson, from June 26 to September 15.

“YYZ Live supports and showcases Toronto artists while enhancing Toronto’s image and reputation as a music city to visitors and residents,” Tory said. Coming performers include the Madagascar-born guitarist Donné Roberts (on July 3) and the well-read roots-rock band The Young Novelists (July 5). The showcases happen daily in Terminal 1 (international arrivals) at 7 p.m., and at the Terminal Link train platform, at 8 p.m.

Marking a departure from airport Muzak, the program ensures that local music acts are the first thing many travellers will experience upon arriving to the city.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

After 20 years, Harry Potter fans are still enjoying the magic (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular