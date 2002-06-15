Deep Waters: Courage, Character and the Lake Timiskaming Canoeing Tragedy

Reading about the deaths of children can be unbearable. In Deep Waters, James Raffan has written about the deaths of 12 small boys (and one adult leader) from St. John's School, in Claremont, Ont., who drowned in the cold waters of Lake Timiskaming on June 12, 1978, when heavy weather overturned their group's four canoes. A photograph of "several small bodies piled up like cordwood under a tarp" has haunted Raffan for 25 years, and it has taken him that long to research and write this book.

What Raffan calls the "grand scale" of what happened on Timiskaming raised fundamental questions about the value of risk-taking and adventure, and even summer-camp canoe programs. For nearly all the people involved, Timiskaming has created a lasting anguish.

Raffan has much invested in this subject, nearly his whole life: He is a teacher of teachers, a professional advocate of outdoor education, a canoe-trip leader of the more difficult, or “extreme” kind, and a father. All of his previous books have celebrated communion with wilderness, which always involves risk. Raffan also believes in “character.” All these factors, as well as the fact that so many lives were lost doing an activity that has been Raffan’s lifelong passion, could have led to a book of bitter anger about “murderous negligence” or a sensational cautionary tale.

There is no doubt Raffan is angry. From the outset, he is clear that "Timiskaming was certainly not an accident." Again and again in Deep Waters, he points out "how little foresight there was in everything undertaken by St. John's." Yet even as he reveals folly, cruelty, denial and blindness, Raffan never fails to be compassionate. His effort has resulted in a book that will last, both as a memorial and as an important contribution to the literature of risk-taking, canoeing and adventure.

"What were the organizers of that school trying to accomplish?" Raffan asks. "Why did those boys die and for what? And what ever happened to those who survived?"

To summarize the answers, the result of a quarter-century of research, is beyond my scope. What emerges from the myriad interviews, however, is that this school -- "established within a quasi-Christian context, wherein God empowered the masters, the masters ruled the big boys, and the big boys ruled the little boys, who, in turn had to appeal to God . . . because no one else would help them" -- was much like a cult.

This is especially true in the kind of denial that went on in the face of the numerous accidents and dumpings and close calls and even deaths that had occurred at St. John's. It is illustrated in the way the parents rallied round the school, as they had so many times before, after the usual mismanagement and chaos resulted in the grievous loss of Timiskaming.

The school was an advocate of charismatic leadership, and with the authority that went with it. The leaders at St. John's attracted people because they knew. They had the answer. For those desperate to believe, this absolute conviction was a guiding spirit.

As in a cult, authority was absolute. The only proper relationship between teacher and pupil was that of master and servant. Corporal punishment, public humiliation, pain used as a tool to build "compassion" -- all were justified in order to "break the will" so that God would be found.

Other cult markers were group-think, isolation from outside influences and the discouragement of individual “emotion” in students. Co-founder Ted Bayfield’s more sinister, deeper agenda for the school, of which many teachers and parents were not aware, was expressed in his own words in 2000: St. John’s was to assure that every pupil be directed toward and assured of “failure.”

As in many cults, the boys of St. John’s cooked, cleaned and repaired, and seemed to spend more time going door to door selling honey to raise money for the school than they did studying. They were subject to random terror, both from their “masters” and from each other. The “boy rule” of the dorm makes Lord of the Flies seem like a text on etiquette.

After scrupulously documenting all this, Raffan seems to collapse at the end of the book. He approves a newer, kinder version of St. John's. The recent death in rapids of one of the school's volunteers tells him nothing. He finally resorts to the word "closure." Yet nearly every reader will forgive him his exhaustion. Perhaps the most important achievement of Deep Waters is that Raffan, as a result of determined effort, has allowed us to hear those children, who had "only a voice," and who used it to speak for life on the day of their deaths. In accordance with the "St. John's Way," they were ignored.

Deep Waters allows us to hear those who perished, the smallest and the weakest. Balancing the annihilation of this loss, the silence of Timiskaming’s granite walls, is a book that honours those children and insists: “Those whom you truly love never die.” M. T. Kelly’s most recent book is Save Me, Joe Louis. He has canoed extensively in Ontario and the Northwest Territories.