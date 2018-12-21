28 shows to binge on Netflix and Amazon over the holidays

Table of Contents
Serious dramas (from thrillers to sci-fi to westerns) • True crime • Comedy • Far-out comedy • Music with a dash of comedy • Foreign-language gems • Politically relevant documentary • Superior reality TV and docu-series
Serious dramas (from thrillers to sci-fi to westerns)
Seven Seconds is a grim, gripping, crime drama
A first-rate thriller that culminates in courtroom drama, Seven Seconds on Netflix, from The Killing’s Veena Sud, offers an incisive and entertaining perspective on issues of race, class and community
Maniac is humane, surreal and highly recommended
An often psychotropic, humorous and reckless trip into the tumult, wonder, beauty and terrors of modern life, Maniac is the most genuinely ambitious Netflix production in ages
The Innocents is a beautifully made drama about star-crossed lovers
Netflix’s feverish interest in youth is more than a marketing ploy as shows like The Innocents are, under the surface, all about female independence, autonomy and losing control
Sacred Games is a brilliant thriller series from India
The eight-part crime drama Sacred Games, based on the acclaimed novel by Vikram Chandra, is another Netflix winner
A good dose of British drama and daftness
Netflix offers political thrills in Collateral, gothic chills with Requiem and a healthy helping of scatological laughs from across the pond in Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
Jessica Jones is still a fierce feminist thriller
The second season of Jessica Jones arrived on Netflix with a heft of meaning it didn’t have when the first season premiered in November of 2015
We know how Narcos: Mexico will end. That’s part of what makes it so good
The Netflix series Narcos: Mexico returns to its first-season heights with a magnificent, terrifying entry tracing the rise of drug lord Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo
Bodyguard is a bloody great British thriller
When it aired in Britain in late summer it brought the BBC its biggest audience in 10 years. Now Bodyguard is on Netflix and it’s brilliant from the get-go
Godless is a brave but slow-moving western
The six-part drama Godless on Netflix is a distinctly serious twist on the genre, moving slowly to balance action and character development
Homecoming, starring Julia Roberts: Come for the movie star, stay for the paranoid thrills
While Julia Roberts plays the leading role in Homecoming from Amazon Prime Video, as a counsellor for returning soldiers at a sinister facility, the show is not all about her character
Patriot is an unheralded gem of a mad, melancholy spy drama
The influence of the Coen brothers is obvious, but not overriding, in the off-kilter Patriot on Amazon Prime Video
True crime
The Staircase, the Citizen Kane of true-crime documentaries, comes to Canada at last
After making its debut in 2004 The Staircase long eluded Canadian viewers, but it arrived on Netflix with updated material
Comedy
Michelle Wolf’s new comedy show is low-key, absurdist – and wickedly entertaining
The point of The Break with Michelle Wolf on Netflix is to offer a break from the usual with more laid-back, low-key, absurdist feminist humour
The Kominsky Method is wry, dry and recommended
The heartfelt Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, deals with the consolations and tortures of getting older
Far-out comedy
The End of the F***ing World: U.K.'s strange, terrifying and touching export
The bleak British comedy The End of the F***ing World on Netflix is about tremendously troubled teens forming a twisted – but maybe meaningful – bond
Ricky Gervais’s Humanity puts his incendiary indignation in the spotlight
In the comedian’s first stand-up special in seven years, Humanity on Netflix, he asserts ‘I don’t care about the backlash’ – but clearly, he does
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia is uniquely, fiercely funny-logical
We get to see the Daily Show host in a different context on Netflix special Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia – as expert storyteller, accent master and perceptive observer
Music with a dash of comedy
Fred Armisen takes us on a surreal journey into the world of drummers
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers on Netflix is not your usual stand-up comedy special on Netflix, and it’s more charming than expected
Foreign-language gems
Call My Agent! is a captivating series about showbiz strangeness
French-language series Call My Agent! on Netflix makes the professional and personal lives of agents the focus of humour that is gentle, yet astringent
Three off the radar and excellent foreign dramas
Spanish drama Money Heist, The Mechanism from Brazil and Belgian crime drama The Break draw on familiar themes but with a twist
Politically relevant documentary
Gripping stories of financial corruption in Dirty Money, including Trump’s
Netflix documentary series Dirty Money focuses on industry captains who turn out to be self-absorbed egoists ready to bend the law
Superior reality TV and docu-series
Dogs is a must-see masterpiece about our canine companions and us
This six-part docu-series Dogs on Netflix transcends the genre of merely uplifting animal stories to stand as a complex portrait of families and individuals as we live now
Many lessons to be learned in new episodes of Queer Eye
This is way more than a makeover show. Queer Eye on Netflix is back in a new iteration and is, shockingly, as important as ever
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is lovely, pure, unfussy nourishment
The cooking show Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat on Netflix is an easygoing and down-to-earth series hosted by New York Times columnist Samin Nosrat, based on her award-winning cookbook of the same name
