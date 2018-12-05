 Skip to main content

Arts Actor Ken Berry, 85, starred as the affable, clumsy Captain Wilton Parmenter in F Troop on TV

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Obituary

Actor Ken Berry, 85, starred as the affable, clumsy Captain Wilton Parmenter in F Troop on TV

BURBANK, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments

Ken Berry, an actor and dancer who played the affable and clumsy Captain Wilton Parmenter in the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 85.

Mr. Berry died Saturday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Cali., hospital spokeswoman Patricia Aidem confirmed. The cause of death was not provided by Mr. Berry’s family.

Open this photo in gallery

Actor Ken Berry, who played Captain Wilton Parmenter in the old TV series F Troop, reaches down the wrong end of a cannon in one of the show's episodes.

AP

F Troop was on air only from 1965 to 1967, but the show lived on in syndication, and the accident-prone Capt. Parmenter became one of Mr. Berry’s most well-known roles. After F Troop, Mr. Berry went to on to star in Mayberry R.F.D., a spin-off of The Andy Griffith Show, where Mr. Berry appeared during the show’s final year.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Berry’s co-star in F Troop Larry Storch said in a Facebook post that his friend’s passing was “devastating.”

“We are at a true loss for words,” the post read. “Ken, we hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain. We miss you already.”

Mr. Berry married actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence in 1960. They divorced in 1976 but remained good friends.

“I’m feeling so much love and gratitude for the affection and kindness expressed by Ken’s friends and admirers,” Ms. Joseph-Lawrence said on her Facebook page. She also expressed gratitude for Susie Walsh, “Ken’s dear partner for the last 26 years, for bringing him laughter and devotion and care.”

Mr. Berry’s last television series was Mama’s Family, which aired for six seasons beginning in 1983. But F Troop was the show that remained closest to Mr. Berry’s heart.

“I have never been that happy in my life,” Mr. Berry once said, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Mr. Berry leaves his daughter, Jennifer Kate. The couple’s son, John Kenneth, died in 2016.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season