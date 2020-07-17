 Skip to main content
Television

Alex Trebek says he’s ‘doing well’ and looking forward to taping new episodes of Jeopardy!

Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Alex Trebek says he's 'feeling great' as his cancer treatment continues.

Carol Kaelson/The Associated Press

Alex Trebek says he’s “feeling great” and is looking forward to the day he can safely return to the studio to shoot new “Jeopardy!” episodes.

The native of Sudbury, Ont., says his treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer “is paying off,” but is tiring.

The game show host provided the health update Thursday in a video posted to the show’s website and social media accounts, revealing a new goatee.

Trebek says he’s been working from home, where he is recording show openings for vintage “Jeopardy!” episodes that will air later this month.

He’s also been working on his memoir, “The Answer Is … Reflections on My Life.” The book hits shelves Tuesday, the day before Trebek’s 80th birthday.

Trebek announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of last year.

“I’m doing well,” Trebek said in his latest video.

“I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

Trebek said “Jeopardy!” is preparing to air favourite past episodes, including the very first show he ever hosted, “mustache and all.”

Trebek has previously acknowledged a difficult journey in his cancer treatment.

Earlier this year, he admitted to “sudden massive attacks of great depression” that made him “wonder if it really was worth fighting.”

But he credited his wife and “soulmate Jean” with helping him persevere.

In his latest update, Trebek expressed eagerness to get back to work.

“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” Trebek said Thursday.

“Meanwhile, my wish for all of you – stay safe.”

Related topics

Report an error
