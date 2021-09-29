 Skip to main content
Television

Ben Mulroney leaving CTV’s Your Morning after ‘incredible run’ to focus on developing scripted, unscripted projects

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Ben Mulroney poses on the red carpet as he arrives at the Juno Awards show, in Ottawa, on April 2, 2017.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ben Mulroney, co-host of CTV’s “Your Morning,” is leaving the national news program after a 20-year career with the broadcaster.

Mulroney says he wants to focus on a new career developing scripted and unscripted projects. Friday will be his last day.

Mulroney joined CTV as an entertainment reporter for “Canada AM” in October 2001, before joining “etalk” in its debut season as co-host in 2002.

Story continues below advertisement

Mulroney was also a member of the broadcast team for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, reporting on entertainment news for CTV, and was the host of CTV’s “Canadian Idol” for six seasons.

He became co-host of “Your Morning” when it debuted in 2016.

Mulroney says in a statement the decision to leave CTV was “difficult.”

“I have had an incredible run at CTV, but it’s time to take the leap and fulfil what has been a lifelong dream for me,” he said Wednesday.

“I look forward to connecting with Canadians in this new way and for the opportunity to develop ideas with Bell Media in the future.”

