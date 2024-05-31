‘BlackBerry,’ ‘Little Bird’ nab top trophies at Canadian Screen Awards

BlackBerry cleaned up at the final Canadian Screen Awards’ gala.

The satire won best picture, while Matt Johnson won for achievement in direction and Jay Baruchel took home the prize for best lead performer in a comedy film.

It brings the movie’s Screen Awards tally up to 14, after it swept a previous industry gala for cinema arts.

Meanwhile, Little Bird was the big winner among the TV shows, receiving the award for best drama series and a best performer in a drama series accolade for Darla Contois, for a total of 13 during the week of awards.

Bria Mack Gets A Life won best comedy series, while Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World won best reality/competition program or series.

Mae Martin hosted the two-hour event this afternoon, which will be cut down into an hour-long telecast on CBC.