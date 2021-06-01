Broadcast future of Canadian Screen Awards up in air as plans for 2022 remain unconfirmed by CBC

The Canadian Screen Awards, the country’s equivalent to the Oscars and Emmys, does not yet have a broadcasting home for 2022.
On Monday, the CBC announced that it reached a three-year deal with The Black Academy to broadcast the country’s first awards show honouring Black talent, starting with an inaugural gala in the fall of 2022. But the public broadcaster has not yet committed to airing the next instalment of the CSAs, which spotlight the best in domestic film, television and digital media.
The CSAs were first presented in 2013, after the merger of the Gemini and Genie Awards. With the exception of last year and this spring – when in-person awards shows were not permitted due to the pandemic – the CBC has broadcast every one of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television’s annual marquee CSA galas.
But when asked this week whether the network will air the 2022 CSAs, which are set for an in-person ceremony similar to pre-pandemic editions, CBC spokesperson Winston Ma said that no agreement was currently confirmed.
Meanwhile, Insight Productions, the Toronto-based production company that is partnering with The Black Academy for its as yet untitled awards show – and which produced the 2018 and 2019 editions of the CSAs – said in a statement that it would “be thrilled to work with the [Canadian Academy] and CBC again next year on the CSAs, and those conversations are imminent.”
Lindsay Cox, senior vice-president and showrunner at Insight, added, “We’re very passionate about celebrating and amplifying the incredible creative talent across this country.”
The Black Academy was launched this past December by sibling actors Stephan James and Shamier Anderson, both of whom sit on the Canadian Academy’s board of directors.
According to a statement from the Canadian Academy, the organization is currently in its planning stages for the 2022 and 2023 CSAs, and “hopes to be able to announce something soon.”
“Our homegrown creators are fighting for attention in a world where audiences have more choices than ever before, and we believe that there has never been a more critical time to shine a spotlight and celebrate those working in our industry,” the Canadian Academy’s statement continued. “We wholeheartedly support and congratulate our board members Shamier Anderson and Stephan James and the celebration they are creating with the Black Academy.”
The 2021 CSAs were livestreamed last month via the Canadian Academy’s social media channels.
