Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.Courtesy of manufacturer

For years, the story of J.K. Rowling was as compelling as the books she wrote. Sure, the tale of an orphan who discovered he wasn’t actually the unwanted familial obligation of an aggressively ordinary – not to mention abusive – aunt and uncle, but instead a hero-in-the-making who was destined to save an entire culture might have been more overtly magical. But Rowling’s rags to riches journey was mythologized almost as much Potter himself.

Unfortunately, she’s now more likely to make headlines for recent public statements that some view as transphobic. And her actions make it significantly more complicated for some fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter movies, which HBO is marking with its upcoming retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. What should have been an uncontroversial opportunity to celebrate a beloved pop culture franchise has instead become a conversation about whether it’s possible to find value in the work of problematic artists. Spoiler alert: I think it is, but that stance comes with caveats.

Millions of people will likely tune in to watch HBO’s show, which premieres on Jan. 1 and promises to “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” according to the press release. Daniel Radcliffe (Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) will discuss the films in detail; other actors, including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) will also make appearances. Rowling will not, though the special will include archival footage of her discussing the franchise.

It’s a far cry from the way Rowling has been treated for most of her literary career: as both a feminist and literary icon who overcame poverty, abuse and rejection to create something amazing, and amazingly successful. As the story goes, in 1990, a then 25-year-old Rowling was on a stalled train between Manchester and London when the idea for a story about a boy who attends a school for wizards “came fully formed” into her mind. Her manuscript for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which took five years to complete, would famously be rejected 12 times before she found a publisher. After its release in 1997, it went on to sell upward of 120 million copies. The entire series has surpassed 500 million copies, making it the best-selling book series in history.

The seven books, and the cottage industry of related products and content they spawned, made Rowling a billionaire (a status that she lost after giving away millions to charity) and the subject of countless magazine profiles about her personal resilience, professional success and business strategy. For years, it seemed she could do no wrong.

Until 2019, that is. Though the series had been critiqued for its ham-fisted approach to race and class, and there had been questions about Rowling’s attitude toward the trans community, the author really became a lightning rod for controversy with a December, 2019, tweet expressing support for Maya Forstater, a researcher whose contract with a U.K. think tank was not renewed after she expressed what an employment tribunal called “gender critical” beliefs.

Since then, Rowling has periodically made more false and, frankly, dangerous statements about trans people, sparking debate over “cancel culture” and whether it’s possible to separate the art from the artist. Most recently, she tweeted, “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.” This was in response to a news article about Police Scotland assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie saying police would record as a woman any person accused of rape who was “born male but who identifies as a female and does not have a full gender recognition certificate” – a scenario that is, as far as I can tell, totally hypothetical. (Trans people are far more likely to be victims of assault and sexual violence than to perpetrate it themselves.)

I’d caution against interpreting Rowling’s exclusion from the HBO retrospective, and even the general criticism she continues to face for her views, as a “cancellation,” largely because I don’t think cancel culture exists. She continues to be a powerful, wealthy, white woman who can tweet whatever she wants and is still writing, not to mention selling, books. (In October, her latest release, The Christmas Pig, became her 16th to chart at number one, with 60,010 copies sold during its first week.) Instead, what we’re seeing – organizations opting not to host Harry Potter-themed events, Rowling being identified as a TERF in op-eds and online – is better understood as facing consequences for her actions.

Non-binary writer Aja Romano, who has been a HP superfan for almost as long as the books have existed, explained this point beautifully in Vox in 2020. “I think cancel culture is best treated like a collective decision to minimize the cultural influence a person and their work have moving forward,” they wrote, explaining that while we might still enjoy art by Ezra Pound and H.P. Lovecraft, Woody Allen and Michael Jackson, it’s no longer acceptable to talk about that work without acknowledging the creators’ racism or predatory behaviour (That point also applies to other artists, including filmmaker Michelle Latimer, who allegedly exaggerated her claims to Indigenous identity, and Margaret Atwood, who has faced outrage on social media, including being called the “Canada’s J.K. Rowling” after retweeting a Toronto Star column by Rosie DiManno about the apparent erasure of the term “woman.”) “With J.K. Rowling,” Romano continued, “we’ve reached that point nearly in real time. Already, we can no longer talk about Harry Potter without foregrounding the prejudice lurking beneath the surface-level morality of Rowling’s stories.”

Recently, the idea of value-driven consumption has added a new dimension to questions about whether fans are still “allowed” to enjoy art created by problematic figures. In the past, when we have tried to debate this question we were actually seeking reassurance that it’s possible to ethically enjoy something even if we don’t agree with its creator’s politics. Now, there is an additional layer of performance to our personal media consumption choices: If you are a member of a LGBTQ+ community, does it look like a betrayal of yourself and your peers to enjoy Harry Potter? If you’re trying to be an ally to LGBTQ+ folks, does expressing your fandom undermine your other actions? I’d argue that deciding to reread the series is intensely personal, and based on more than just Rowling’s actions.

And let’s be real, whether you read Harry Potter is largely irrelevant if you’re not also taking action against homophobia and transphobia in your day-to-day life. But if you do feel weird about contributing to Rowling’s vast wealth, you can instead read fan fiction, join online discussion groups and enjoy amateur art based on the wizarding world. Not only are there talented writers and artists in this fandom, they are actually the heart of Harry Potter. Fans have imbued the books with meaning and made them into the cultural behemoth that it is today, and nothing she says can change that.

HBO Max puts on a reunion for the Harry Potter franchise twenty years after the boy wizard first cast his spell on audiences worldwide. Reuters

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.