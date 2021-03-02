 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Television

Canadian actor Jahmil French of Degrassi: The Next Generation has died, says agent

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Jahmil French arrives on the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 11, 2018.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Canadian actor Jahmil French of Degrassi: The Next Generation fame has died.

His agent, Gabrielle Kachman, confirmed the news to The Canadian Press through a statement.

Ms. Kachman did not provide details on his death, but noted Mr. French “will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality.”

Mr. French played high-school student Dave Turner on the Toronto-shot teen series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

His other credits include the Netflix series Soundtrack, the Pop TV show Let’s Get Physical and the Canadian film Boost, for which he earned a 2018 Canadian Screen Award nomination for supporting actor.

According to various bios online, he was 29.

Fans and friends of the performer shared tributes on social media Monday, including fellow Degrassi alum Annie Clark, who tweeted she’s “heartbroken over the loss.” She also posted a video of him dancing on a stage, noting that’s how she’ll always think of him.

“So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil,” Ms. Clark wrote.

Dylan Everett, who also acted on Degrassi: The Next Generation, tweeted that Mr. French was “kind, funny, and talented.”

“One of the first people I met on Degrassi, he immediately made me feel welcome,” Mr. Everett wrote. “He disarmed you with a smile and his confidence and energy was infectious. You’ll be missed, brother.”

Toronto-based Salvatore Antonio tweeted Mr. French was a long-time acting student of his, his mentee and “a special human.”

“He was fearless and brilliant in his pursuit, and I’m so sad we won’t get to see more of his gift,” Mr. Antonio wrote.

