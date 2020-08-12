Canadian actor Michael Greyeyes on ‘groundbreaking’ Indigenous focus of Rutherford Falls

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Television

Register
AdChoices

Canadian actor Michael Greyeyes on ‘groundbreaking’ Indigenous focus of Rutherford Falls

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Actor Michael Greyeyes is seen in a Jan. 10, 2019, file photo.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Canadian actor Michael Greyeyes says he’s been waiting decades for a project like “Rutherford Falls.”

The Peacock streaming service announced this week that Greyeyes is among the cast members in the upcoming series, which touts the largest Indigenous writing staff for an American TV show.

Ed Helms, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Mike Schur created the comedy, about a small town in upstate New York that borders a reserve.

Story continues below advertisement

Helms plays the town namesake, Nathan Rutherford, who fights the moving of a historical statue.

The Toronto-based Greyeyes plays the CEO of his tribe’s mid-level casino.

The Plains Cree performer says he booked the project in early March, but the pandemic put a halt on things until recently.

“I read the scripts and I was just really blown away, gobsmacked at how smart they were,” Greyeyes said this week in a phone interview.

“It took me a while to get through every script because I just kept laughing. As I said to Sierra, sometimes I was crying for joy, because it’s a kind of representation that I’ve been waiting 30 years to come out of Hollywood.”

Peacock hasn’t announced a premiere date for “Rutherford Falls” yet, but Greyeyes said he plans to do a table read in Toronto via video conference soon and then fly to Los Angeles to shoot.

Other cast members include Jana Schmieding as Nathan’s long-time friend, and Canadian actor Dustin Milligan of “Schitt’s Creek” fame as a reporter/podcaster in the town.

Story continues below advertisement

Greyeyes said the series felt “groundbreaking,” partly because it deals with Indigenous identities outside of the trauma that’s a part of their history.

“This is really new territory,” Greyeyes said from Halifax, where he’s set to shoot the film “Wildhood” by writer-director Bretten Hannam.

“We haven’t seen families portrayed in this way.”

Greyeyes said he was thrilled when Teller Ornelas, who is Navajo and Mexican-American, said the writers’ room would be half Indigenous.

“When diversity enters into a writers’ room, the door is literally pried open and there’s easier access,” said Greyeyes, who is also a choreographer, director, educator and founder of the non-profit Signal Theatre in Toronto.

“This is what I think is at the crux of these sort of social movements, is access. It’s not that we’ve been unable or incapable of making shows like this. It was a question of opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

“And with ‘Rutherford Falls,’ the paradigm is shifting to not simply an inclusive workspace but a workspace that is redefined.”

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies