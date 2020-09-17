 Skip to main content
Television

Canadian comedy series ‘Schitt’s Creek’ wins first Emmy Award

Los Angeles
The Canadian Press
Cast members of "Schitt's Creek" pose on the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The smash Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek has won its first Emmy Award.

Actor Eugene Levy, one of the stars and co-creator’s of the show, congratulated John Comerford and Lisa Parasyn on Twitter for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series.

The Television Academy announced the award Thursday night to honour outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television.

Schitt’s Creek began on CBC, Pop TV and later Netflix before becoming a global phenomenon, with countless kudos for the story of the formerly wealthy Rose family adjusting to a humble life in a small town the dad once bought as a joke.

Levy’s son Daniel, another star and a co-creator of the show, also gushed about the Emmy win, saying “I AM SCREAMINGGG,” as he congratulated Comerford and Parasyn in a tweet.

Schitt’s Creek was nominated for a total of fifteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress, Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor, Daniel Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

“CONGRATULATIONS to John Comerford and Lisa Parasyn for winning Schitt’s Creek’s FIRST EMMY for Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series!!,” Eugene Levy said in a tweet. “So well deserved!!!”

The show wrapped up in April after six seasons.

