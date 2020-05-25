 Skip to main content
Canadian Screen Awards to reveal winners tonight through Thursday

TORONTO
The Associated Press
"A Schitt’s Creek Farewell" photos are under strict embargo until Tuesday, April 7 at 8:59pm PT/11:59pm ET -- SCHITT'S CREEK (TV Series). Series Finale: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

CBC

The Canadian Screen Awards will reveal this year’s winners in a series of virtual presentations this week.

The first three presentations will be live-streamed tonight on the website of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

The presentations will also be on the academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

Tonight’s presentations will reveal winners in categories of broadcast news, sports programming, and documentary and factual.

The final presentation will be on Thursday for cinematic arts.

The annual in-person galas celebrating homegrown film, TV and digital media were cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBC comedy “Schitt’s Creek” has a leading 26 nominations for this year’s awards, which celebrate Canadian film, TV and digital projects.

The leading film contender is Quebec director Francois Girard’s violin virtuoso drama “The Song of Names” with nine nominations.

There are 144 film, television, and digital media categories in total.

